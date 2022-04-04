Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah has garnered immense praise for his success on the field despite having a peculiar and an unorthodox bowling action. At the start of his career, doubts remained whether Bumrah would be able to take the strain on his body due to a somewhat taxing bowling action. However, as years went by, Bumrah proved everyone wrong and emerged as one of the most lethal bowlers in world cricket across all formats. Not only is he loved by the fans, many cricketers, current and former, have also expressed their appreciation towards the bowler.

This appreciation was taken to a whole new level in the final of the Sheffield Shield between Victoria and Western Australia (WA) on Monday as Nic Maddinson hilariously tried to imitate Bumrah's bowling action.

This act left everyone on the field as well as the commentators in splits. Even Maddinson enjoyed bowling a left-arm Bumrah as he had a huge smile on his face during and after the run-up.

"Nic Maddinson brings out the Bumrah! #SheffieldShield."

This incident took place on the last day of the final on Monday. Western Australia went on to be crowned Sheffield Shield champions.

Being asked to bat, WA scored 386 runs in their first innings and were able to gain a crucial 80-run lead as Victoria were bundled out for 306 in their first innings.

WA continued from where they left off in the second innings and declared their innings on 400/7. Cameron Bancroft, Sam Whiteman and Aaron Hardie scored centuries each in the match while Will Sutherland was the lone bowler to take a five-wicket haul.