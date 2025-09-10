India batter Rinku Singh etched his name in the history books after he smashed five sixes off as many balls to help Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) beat Gujarat Titans (GT) in IPL 2023. With KKR needing 28 off the last five balls, Rinku did the unthinkable, smashing pacer Yash Dayal all over the park and pulled off the win for his side. More that two years on from the incident, Rinku revealed that his exploits that night helped in strengthening his relationship with his now-fiancee Priya Saroj.

Rinku also revealed that Priya, who is a Member of the Lok Sabha, got emotional at that moment, addid that her father didn't know who he was back then.

"So she (Priya) was crying on the phone. Saachi didi (Nitish Rana's wife) told me she was emotional. It was such a big day, five sixes were hit, people had started to know me. So I was feeling that maybe things could become easier. About marriage and all that. At that time her father didn't know who Rinku Singh is. He didn't know anything. He had no interest in cricket. Yes. So he didn't have that much idea," Rinku told Raj Shamani on his YouTube channel.

The southpaw also admitted that the knock changed his life forever, and that he gained overnight fame after hitting those five sixes.

"That moment for me was life-changing. All the hard work I had done in my life, I got the reward in that match. My followers, Instagram followers started increasing, recognition came, from there everything changed. Overnight everything changed. Name, followers, everything was given by the One above that day," he added.

Rinku and Priya got engaged in June 2025 during a private ceremony in Lucknow.

The southpaw is currently with the Indian team in the UAE for the ongoing Asia Cup 2025.

India will kick off their campaign against the UAE on September 10, while the high-voltage game against Pakistan is scheduled for September 14, with both fixtures set to be played in Dubai. India will play their final group stage fixture against Oman on September 19 in Abu Dhabi.

Team India squad for Asia Cup: Surya Kumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (WK), Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh

Reserve players: Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Yashasvi Jaiswal.