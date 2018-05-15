 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket

Shashank Manohar Re-Elected ICC's Independent Chairman For A Second Term

Updated: 15 May 2018 17:13 IST

Shashank Manohar was elected unopposed for his second term.

Shashank Manohar Re-Elected ICC
Shashank Manohar was re-elected for the second time as an Independent chairman of ICC © Twitter

Shashank Manohar, who became the first independent International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman in 2016, on Tuesday was re-elected unopposed to serve a second term. He was also the sole nominee put forward by the ICC. "It is an honour to be re-elected as the Chairman of the International Cricket Council and I would like to thank my fellow ICC Directors for their continued support. Together we have made big strides over the last two years, fulfilling promises I made to the sport when I was appointed in 2016," the former Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president said in an ICC media release.

"Over the next two years we can look forward to launching a global strategy for the sport in partnership with our Members so we can grow the game and ensure more of the world can enjoy cricket. The sport is in good health but we are the guardians of the game and we must continue to work hard to maintain that," Manohar further added.

During the last two years, Shashank Manohar has led significant reform of the sport, reversing the resolutions of 2014, introducing a revised governance structure, including the appointment of the ICC's first independent female Director and the development of international cricket structures that bring context to the global game and provide more opportunities for more Members to compete.

According to the election process, ICC Directors were each allowed to nominate one candidate, who had to be either a present or a past ICC Director.

Nominees with the support of two or more Directors would have been eligible to contest an election.

However, given that Shashank Manohar was the sole nominee for the position, the independent Audit Committee Chairman, Edward Quinlan, who has been overseeing the election process, declared the process complete, and Manohar the successful candidate.

Comments
Topics : International Cricket Council BCCI Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Shashank Manohar was elected unopposed for his second term
  • It is an honour to be re-elected as the Chairman of the ICC, Manohar said
  • Manohar also had become the first independent ICC chairman in 2016
Related Articles
Shashank Manohar Re-Elected ICC
Shashank Manohar Re-Elected ICC's Independent Chairman For A Second Term
Watch: This Could Be The Funniest Thing Ever To Happen On A Cricket Field
Watch: This Could Be The Funniest Thing Ever To Happen On A Cricket Field
ICC Clears Pakistan
ICC Clears Pakistan's Mohammad Hafeez To Bowl With Remodelled Action
ICC Wants Harsher Punishment For Ball Tampering, On-Field Behaviour
ICC Wants Harsher Punishment For Ball Tampering, On-Field Behaviour
ICC Grants T20I Status To All 104 Members
ICC Grants T20I Status To All 104 Members
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 112
3 Australia 106
4 New Zealand 102
5 England 98
Last updated on: 02 May 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.