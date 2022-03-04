Australian spin great Shane Warne died from a suspected heart attack at the age of 52 on Friday, according to a statement issued by his management company on Friday. A Fox Sports report stated that Warne's management released a brief statement in the early hours of Saturday (AEDT), that he passed away in Koh Samui, Thailand, of a suspected heart attack. "Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived," the read a part of the statement. "The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course," the report quoted from the statement.

One of the greatest cricketers in history, Warne's bowling captivated fans across the world. Here is a look at five of his most memorable performances with the ball:

Ball of the century (1993)

Early in his career, Warne made the cricketing world take notice with what has come be to known as the "ball of the century".

Warne was bowling to Mike Gatting, known for being a good batter against spin, and castled him with a delivery that had pitched outside leg stump but spun deviously straight to the off stump. Warne picked eight wickets in that match over the two innings and claimed 34 wickets overall during that Ashes series.

Gabba magic (1994)

In the 1994/95 Ashes, a young Warne played a key role in Australia's 3-1 series win. Warne picked 8/71 in England's second innings in the opening Test at the Gabba to secure victory and help set the template for the rest of the series.

Hat-trick hero (1994)

Warne continued to shine in the 1994/95 Ashes as he picked the only hat-trick of his Test career, removing Phil DeFreitas, Darren Gough and Devon Malcolm in consecutive deliveries to help Australia to victory at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

World Cup heroics (1999)

Warne played a key role in Australia's 1999 World Cup triumph with sensational performances in the semi-final as well as the final. Warne picked four wicket in a tense semi-final against South Africa and then grabbed another four in the final against Pakistan to help his side to victory.

Golden oldie (2005)

England finally regained the Ashes in a series to remember in 2005, defeating Australia 2-1 in a tense series. While Australia failed to retain the series, an ageing Warne proved he was not done yet as he finished the series with 40 wickets, the highest by an individual among the two sides.