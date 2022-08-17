Legendary Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar did not mince his words as he tore into Marcus Stoinis after the Australian all-rounder made a gesture where he seemingly accused pacer Mohammad Hasnain of chucking during the ongoing Hundred tournament in England. Stoinis was dismissed by Hasnain during Southern Brave's defeat to the Oval Invincibles and as he walked back to the pavilion, he was seen imitating a bowling action that suggested the bowler was chucking. Sharing images of the same on Twitter, Shoaib Akhtar wrote "Shameful gesture by @MStoinis regarding bowling action of @MHasnainPak during #TheHundred2022."

"How dare you do such things?? Ofcourse @ICC stays quiet about them. No player should be allowed to do such things if someone's been cleared already," Akhtar added.

Former County cricketer Azeem Rafiq also criticised Stoinis.

"This is shocking !!! Hasnain has been cleared & it has nothing to do with Stoinis," he tweeted.

Earlier this year, Hasnain was found guilty of having an illegal action and suspended from bowling after being reported in a Big Bash League match.

However, he has since fixed his action and been cleared to bowl.

In the match, Stoinis made 37 off 27 before edging to Will Jacks off Hasnain's bowling. His knock helped Southern Brave post a total of 137/6.

Jacks then put on a one-man show as the Invincibles chased down the total with 18 deliveries to spare.

The opener smashed an unbeaten 108 off 48 deliveries, with Sam Curran's unbeaten 11 off 12 the next best score by his teammates.