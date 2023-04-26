England and Mumbai Indians pacer Jofra Archer has presumably lashed out at reports of him travelling to Belgium to undergo an elbow procedure amid the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The 28-year-old also slammed "the reporter" for spreading information "without knowing the facts & without my consent" has been struggling with injuries for the past couple of years and wasn't even make it to the country's squad for the T20 World Cups in 2021 and 2022. Despite knowing that the player would not take part in IPL 2022, MI acquired the services of Archer during the IPL mega auction last year.

Archer, who made his debut for MI against Royal Challengers Bangalore, has played just two of the seven games so far for the five-time champions.

With concerns regarding his fitness, reports had emerged that Archer had flown to Belgium, in the midst of IPL 2023, to undergo an elbow procedure.

However, Archer has hit out at the reports and even called out the reporter for exploiting the situation for "personal gain".

"Putting out an article without knowing the facts & without my consent is crazy. Who ever the reporter is shame on you , an already worrying and troubling time for a player and you exploit it for your personal gain, it's people like you that are the problem," Archer tweeted.

Who ever the reporter is shame on you , an already worrying and troubling time for a player and you exploit it for your personal gain, it's people like you that are the problem . — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) April 26, 2023

So far, Archer has played two matches in IPL 2023, with just one wicket to his name.

Archer, who returned to international cricket earlier this year, is also eyeing a place in the England squad for the upcoming Ashes series against Australia.

Despite his injury issues, England are hopeful that the Barbados-born pacer will take some part in the five-match series, starting with the first game at Edgbaston, Birmingham from June 16.