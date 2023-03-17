A true stalwart in Bangladesh cricket, Shakib Al Hasan is an incredibly popular figure in his country. However, such popularity sometimes gives cricketers of such reach a big disadvantage. In a video that has surfaced on social media, Shakib was literally manhandled by fans who didn't want to miss out on an opportunity to click pictures with the Bangladesh all-rounder. However, chaotic scenes erupted at an event as Shakib was leaving the venue, making it really difficult for him and the people accompanying him to control the situation.

In the video, Shakib looked to be leaving a venue after an event and was surrounded by hundreds of fans. Some grabbed his shirt, others pushed him. In one instance, Shakib also nearly fell on the floor but managed to balance himself and kept moving on in a bid to get out of the venue as soon as possible.

Shakib seemed to have had no security around him as he was leaving the venue. Thankfully, the cricketer didn't lose his cool with over-excited fans.

Earlier, another video had gone viral where Shakib could be seen hitting a fan using his own cap. The fan probably said something that made the Bangladesh star furious. Shakib grabbed the fan's cap and started to hit him mercilessly. He was forcefully taken away to prevent the situation from not escalating further.

Sponsored by Vuukle

On the cricketing front, the Shakib al Hasan-led Bangladesh side secured a historic 3-0 sweep over England in a recently-concluded T20I series at home. The two teams had squared off in an ODI series earlier. It was the Jos Buttler-led side that won the ODI assignment, beating Bangladesh 2-1.