 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Shakib Al Hasan Ban Lesson For All Sportsmen, Says Pakistan's Ramiz Raja

Updated: 30 October 2019 13:07 IST

Shakib Al Hasan was banned for two years by the International Cricket Council and many past cricketers have come out to share their opinion on the same.

Shakib Al Hasan Ban Lesson For All Sportsmen, Says Pakistan
Shakib Al Hasan leads the ICC ODI all-rounder's rankings. © AFP

Shakib Al Hasan made headlines across the globe after he admitted to various failures to report corruption approaches made to him and was given a two-year ban (one year already suspended) by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday. The Bangladesh all-rounder will miss next year's Indian Premier League (IPL) and the T20 World Cup in Australia due to the ban. While many fans on social media called the ban on Shakib Al Hasan "harsh", former Pakistan cricketer Ramiz Raja slammed the Bangladesh cricketer for "sidetracking the laid rules and protocols".

"So Shakib Al Hasan's ban has a lesson for all sports lovers and sportsmen: if you disregard the game and try to become bigger than the game by sidetracking the laid rules and protocols then be ready for a fantastic fall! Sad," Ramiz Raja said in a tweet.

Earlier, former England captain Michael Vaughan said he has "no sympathy for Shakib" and there should be a "longer ban" for such corruption in cricket.

"No sympathy what's so ever for Shakib Al Hasan ... Non what's so ever ... In this era the players get briefed all the time about what they can & cant do and what that have to report straight away ... 2 yrs isn't enough ... Should have been longer," Vaughan tweeted.

The 32-year-old, who leads the ICC ODI all-rounder's rankings, confirmed to the ICC's Anti-Corruption Unit that he was approached by an alleged bookie Deepak Aggarwal on three occasions. The ICC made the WhatsApp chat between Shakib and the alleged bookie pubic on its official website.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Bangladesh Bangladesh Cricket Team Shakib Al Hasan Shakib Al Hasan Cricket Rameez Raja
Get the latest India vs South Africa 2019 news, check out the India vs South Africa 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs South Africa 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Shakib admitted to various failures to report corruption approaches
  • He was given a two-year ban by the ICC
  • Ramiz Raja slammed Shakib for "sidetracking the laid rules and protocols"
Related Articles
Shakib Al Hasan Quits MCC World Cricket Committee After ICC Ban
Shakib Al Hasan Quits MCC World Cricket Committee After ICC Ban
Bangladesh Cricket Board Knew Nothing About ICC Investigation On Shakib Al Hasan, Says Nazmul Hassan
Bangladesh Cricket Board Knew Nothing About ICC Investigation On Shakib Al Hasan, Says Nazmul Hassan
Michael Vaughan Says "No Sympathy For Shakib Al Hasan", Wants Longer Ban For Corruption
Michael Vaughan Says "No Sympathy For Shakib Al Hasan", Wants Longer Ban For Corruption
Shakib Al Hasan
Shakib Al Hasan's WhatsApp Chat With Alleged Bookie Released By ICC
India vs Bangladesh: Mahmudullah, Mominul Haque To Lead Bangladesh T20I And Test Sides In India Tour
India vs Bangladesh: Mahmudullah, Mominul Haque To Lead Bangladesh T20I And Test Sides In India Tour
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 119
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 EnglandEngland 104
4 South AfricaSouth Africa 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 99
Last updated on: 23 October 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.