Shahid Afridi, a former Pakistani captain and one of the most lethal all-rounders in the world, has a lengthy history of controversy. His confrontations with Gautam Gambhir and other Indian cricketers are well-known and receive millions of views on social media.

Afridi, a talented cricketer, made a comment that everyone found surprising, especially Indian fans. Afridi revealed that his daughter waved the Indian flag rather than the Pakistan flag during last week's Asia Cup 2022 match between India and Pakistan.

Shahid Afridi said on a Pakistani television channel that the stadium had only 10 per cent of Pakistani fans while 90 per cent of the fans were from India. "I came to know that there were more Indian fans there," he said in a programme that aired on Samaa TV.

"My wife told me that there were barely 10% Pakistani fans in the stadium and the rest were Indian fans. Pakistani flags were not available there, so my younger daughter was waving the Indian flag. I received the video, but I wasn't sure whether to share it online or not," he added.

In their Super-4 match, Pakistan triumphed over India. Mohammad Rizwan scored 71 runs off 51 balls to help Pakistan reach 182 for five in 19.5 overs while chasing a target of 182 runs.

After Pakistan's win, Afridi had congratulated Babar Azam and also termed the matches between the two countries as "greatest sporting event".

"Outstanding win!! Great contributions by Rizwan, Nawaz and finishing by Asif. India-Pakistan cricket once again at it's absolute best. The greatest sporting event in the world," he had said on Twitter.