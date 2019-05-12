 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Shahid Afridi Reveals He Has Banned His Daughters From Playing Outdoor Sports

Updated: 12 May 2019 12:30 IST

Shahid Afridi said that his daughters are allowed to play any sport they want as long as it is indoors.

Shahid Afridi Reveals He Has Banned His Daughters From Playing Outdoor Sports
Shahid Afridi said feminists can say whatever they want about his decision. © AFP

Shahid Afridi, former Pakistan all-rounder, has revealed he does not give permission to his daughters to play outdoor sports, saying, saying "feminists can say whatever they want about my decision". In his autobiography titled "Game Changer", the former Pakistan cricketer -- who is a father to four daughters named Ansha, Ajwa, Asmara and Aqsa -- said his stance was motivated by "social and religious reasons". Shahid Afridi, who raised a few eyebrows courtesy some of the revelations in his autobiography, said that his daughters are allowed to play any sport they want as long as it is indoors.

"The feminists can say whatever they want about my decision," The Express Tribune quoted Shahid Afridi saying in his autobiography.

Shahid Afridi noted that his daughters were "great at sports" but he would only permit indoor games.

"Ajwa and Asmara are the youngest and love to play dress-up. They have my permission to play any sport, as long as they're indoors. Cricket? No, not for my girls. They have permission to play all the indoor games they want, but my daughters are not going to be competing in public sporting activities," he added.

Shahid Afridi's autobiography has already created headlines, be it because of his views on Kashmir, age revelation, criticism of other Pakistani cricket players or his claim to be aware of misconduct during the 2010 spot-fixing scandal.

Shahid Afridi even took pot shots at India cricketer Gautam Gambhir, who in reply offered to take him to a psychiatrist.

Shahid Afridi, in his autobiography, accused the former India opener of having an "attitude problem" and "no personality" going onto even claim that Gautam Gambhir "has no records just a lot of attitude".

Gautam Gambhir took to Twitter, saying "we are still granting visas to Pakistanis for medical tourism", offering to "personally" take Shahid Afridi to a psychiatrist.

(With IANS Inputs)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Pakistan Pakistan Cricket Team Sahibzada Mohammad Shahid Khan Afridi Shahid Afridi Gautam Gambhir Gautam Gambhir Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2019 news, check out the IPL 2019 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Shaihd Afridi says he does not allow his daughters to play outdoor sports
  • Shahid Afridi says feminists can say whatever they want
  • Shahid Afridi made the claims in his autobiography
Related Articles
Shoaib Akhtar Backs Shahid Afridi Claim, Says Senior Players Wanted To Beat Him With Bat
Shoaib Akhtar Backs Shahid Afridi Claim, Says Senior Players Wanted To Beat Him With Bat
Pakistan Batsman Accuses Shahid Afridi Of Ruining Many Careers For His Own Benefit
Pakistan Batsman Accuses Shahid Afridi Of Ruining Many Careers For His Own Benefit
BCCI Treasurer Questions Shahid Afridi
BCCI Treasurer Questions Shahid Afridi's 2010 Conduct
"Will Personally Take You To A Psychiatrist": Gautam Gambhir Hits Back At Shahid Afridi
"Will Personally Take You To A Psychiatrist": Gautam Gambhir Hits Back At Shahid Afridi
Shahid Afridi Reveals His Real Age
Shahid Afridi Reveals His Real Age
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 06 May 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.