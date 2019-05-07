 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Pakistan Batsman Accuses Shahid Afridi Of Ruining Many Careers For His Own Benefit

Updated: 07 May 2019 13:48 IST

Shahid Afridi's autobiography "Game Changer" has ruffled a lot of feathers in the cricketing fraternity.

Pakistan Batsman Accuses Shahid Afridi Of Ruining Many Careers For His Own Benefit
Shahid Afridi has come under criticism from Imran Farhat for remarks in his book. © AFP

Shahid Afridi has surely raised a few eyebrows following some of the revelations he has made in his autobiography "Game Changer". From revealing his real age to writing some uncharitable things about the likes of Javed Miandad, Waqar Younis and Gautam Gambhir, Shahid Afridi certainly has ruffled quite a few feathers. After Gautam Gambhir called out Shahid Afridi for his remarks, out-of-favour Pakistan batsman Imran Farhat is the latest cricketer to lash out at Shahid Afridi. Imran Farhat didn't mince any words in his assessment of the claims made by Afridi in his book in regards to some former Pakistan players.

In a series of tweets, Farhat said he was ashamed to know that Shahid Afridi, who lied for 20 years about his age, is naming and blaming some of the legendary cricketers of Pakistan.

"I am utterly ashamed from what I have heard and read so far regarding this new book of Afridi, someone who has lied about his age for 20 odd years now decides to come clean and name and blame some of our living legends," said the 36-year-old.

"I have a lot of stories to tell regarding this so called Saint we have had the pleasure of playing with. He sure is talented enough to become a politician," he added.

Imran Farhat, who played 40 Tests and 58 ODIs for Pakistan, also urged the cricketers who have been named and shamed in Afridi's book to "speak up and tell the truth".

"I have a fair few stories to tell and I urge all the players who have been named and shamed to speak up and tell the truth about this selfish player who has ruined plenty of careers for his own good," said Farhat.

Meanwhile, a petition has been filed in a Pakistan court to stop further publication of Afridi's book.

(With IANS inputs)

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team Pakistan Cricket Team Imran Farhat Shahid Afridi Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2019 news, check out the IPL 2019 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Imran Farhat lashes out at Shahid Afridi
  • Imran Farhat called Shahid Afridi a selfish player
  • Imran Farhat has played 40 Tests and 58 ODIs for Pakistan
Related Articles
BCCI Treasurer Questions Shahid Afridi
BCCI Treasurer Questions Shahid Afridi's 2010 Conduct
"Will Personally Take You To A Psychiatrist": Gautam Gambhir Hits Back At Shahid Afridi
"Will Personally Take You To A Psychiatrist": Gautam Gambhir Hits Back At Shahid Afridi
Shahid Afridi Reveals His Real Age
Shahid Afridi Reveals His Real Age
MS Dhoni Overtakes Rohit Sharma To Register Remarkable Record For India In ODIs
MS Dhoni Overtakes Rohit Sharma To Register Remarkable Record For India In ODIs
What Shahid Afridi Said On Imran Khan
What Shahid Afridi Said On Imran Khan's Statement After Pulwama Attack
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 06 May 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.