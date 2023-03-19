Asia Lions registered a magnificent 85-run victory over India Maharajas in the Eliminator match of the Legends League Cricket match on Saturday. Opting to bat first, the Shahid Afridi-led side posted a total of 191/5 in 20 overs after Upul Tharanga smashed 50 off 31 balls and Mohammad Hafeez scored 38 off 24 balls. Later, Sohail Tanvir, Abdur Razzak, and Hafeez scalped two wickets each as the Maharajas were bundled out for 106. Apart from leading his side to the final of the tournament, Afridi also won millions of hearts with his loving gesture towards a fan.

In a video posted on Cricket Pakistan's Twitter handle, a fan came to Afridi and asked him for an autograph on the Indian flag. The former Pakistan skipper respectfully held the India flag and gave an autograph to the fan, who returned with a smile on his face.

𝑩𝑰𝑮 𝑴𝑨𝑵 𝑾𝑰𝑻𝑯 𝑨 𝑩𝑰𝑮 𝑯𝑬𝑨𝑹𝑻



Shahid Afridi gives an autograph to a fan on the Indian flag #LLC2023 @SAfridiOfficial pic.twitter.com/LonnLwlDAt — Cricket Pakistan (@cricketpakcompk) March 19, 2023

The video soon went viral on the social media as the fans were left utterly impressed by Afridi's sweet gesture.

Talking about the match, India Maharajas fell short by 85 runs as none of the batters were able to cross the 40-run mark. Skipper Gautam Gambhir top-scored with 32 runs off 17 balls.

Earlier, Stuart Binny and Pragyan Ojha scalped two wickets while Pravin Tambe scalped one wicket.

With this win, Asia Lions have entered the final of the Legends League Cricket and will be squaring off against World Giants in the summit clash on Monday.