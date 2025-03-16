Former International Cricket Council (ICC) president Ehsan Mani has slammed ex-Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi over his recent criticism of the country's men's cricket team. Sharing his views on Pakistan's white-ball squad for the upcoming tour of New Zealand, Afridi said the "cricket in Pakistan is in ICU", and slammed all-rounder Shadab Khan's inclusion. "On what basis has he been recalled. What are his performances in domestic cricket or otherwise that he had been picked again," said Afridi during a media interaction.

Mani, who also worked for Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) between 2018 to 2021, tore into Afridi for his remarks, saying that he has his "own personal agendas".

"I do not give any credibility to what Shahid Afridi or anyone else says. They have their personal agendas or whatever. So, I wouldn't go there. No comment on that," Mani told Hindustan Times.

However, Mani was also critical of current PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi and other office bearers over the lack of collective leadership.

"All I would say is that leadership must come from the chairman and from the board of directors of PCB. For the rest, I don't give much credibility to these criticism," he added.

Pakistan will take on New Zealand in the first T20I on Sunday at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

Afridi had also said unless decisions are taken on merit nothing will change in Pakistan cricket.

"All the time we talk about preparations and when an event comes and we flop then we talk about surgery. Fact is Pakistan cricket is in ICU because of incorrect decisions." He noted that whenever a new Chairman takes charge he comes and changes everything.

"There is no continuity, consistency in the Board's decisions and policies. We keep changing captains, coaches or some players but in the end what is the accountability for Board officials," the former skipper questioned.

He said it was sad to see coaches blaming players to save their jobs and the management blaming players and coaches to save their seats." "How can our cricket progress when there is a sword hanging constantly over the captain and coaches' heads.

He also felt that while the PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi was a positive person, the truth was he didn't know much about cricket.

"He wants to do well for Pakistan but in the end he depends on advice and I told him he can't continue doing three jobs at a time. He needs to focus on one job because being PCB Chairman is a full-time job."