The India vs Pakistan match in T20 World Cup last year was one of the most-tight affairs between the sides. Needing 28 runs off the last eight balls for a win, India were reeling behind in the game, but Virat Kohli's consecutive sixes to Haris Rauf helped the side bounce back. While the second of the two sixes came as a perfect anticipation from Kohli, the first one was a shot for ages. On a rising delivery of Haris Rauf, Kohli created a bit of room for himself before outrageously pulling the ball over long-on for a six.

It was a sight to behold as Kohli executed one of the most sensational shots in cricket history, and considering the situation the match was at, the shot looked all more special.

While trying to downplay the shot on a YouTube video by Nadir Ali, Pakistan pacer Sohail Khan made a gaffe. When asked to comment on the shot, the out-of-favour fast bowler had a 'brain-fade' moment as he forgot that it was Haris Rauf, who was the bowler at the receiving end to Kohli's six. He said he felt that the bowler was Shaheen Afridi.

"Abhi jo Haris Rauf ko jo chakka maara hai usne (Kohli). Peeche hatt ke yun straight ka jo mara hai...(The straight six that Virat Kohli hit against Haris Rauf in T20 World Cup by creating room for himself)," said the host before Sohail cut him in between, saying: "...wo mere khayal se Shaheen ko mara tha (That I think came on the bowling of Shaheen Afridi)."

However, the host corrected Sohail and then asked him to comment on the shot.

"Chakke to lagte rehte hai. Nahi nahi. Koi bhi (mushkil) nahi. (Sixes do come in matches. It was not a difficult shot)," said Sohail when the host asked how difficult the shot was.

