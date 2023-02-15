Lahore Qalandars registered a one-run victory over Multan Sultans in a thrilling opener of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) on Monday. Asked to bat first, the Shaheen Afridi-led side posted a total of 175/6 in 20 overs after Fakhar Zaman smashed 66 off 42 balls. Later, the Sultans put up a great fight with their skipper Mohammad Rizwan playing a powerful knock of 75 off 50 balls. However, they fell short by one run after the Qalandars successfully defended 15 runs off the last over and began their campaign on a winning note.

One thing which left a major impact on the Sultans' chase was the dismissal of Rizwan off Shaheen Afridi's delivery. In the 16th over of Sultans' innings, Shaheen bowled a perfect yorker to his rival skipper. The ball went past the bat and rattled the leg-stump. The dangerous Rizwan had to depart on 75 and it proved to be a game-changing moment for Qalandars.

The video soon went viral on the social media as the fans were left stunned by the blistering pace of Shaheen Afridi.

Karachi Kings will be squaring off against Peshawar Zalmi in the second match of the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League on Tuesday. Multan Sultans will now take on Quetta Gladiators in their next match on Wednesday while Lahore Qalandars will going up against Karachi Kings on Sunday.

