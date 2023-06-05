Nottinghamshire registered a victory by five wickets over Lancashire in their previous T20 Blast 2023 match on Sunday. Playing at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, Nottinghamshire bundled out Lancashire at 145 after Matthew Carter took a three-wicket haul. Later, the Steven Mullaney-led side chased the target with five wickets and seven balls in hand. It was a collective bowling effort from Nottinghamshire, which helped them clinch the win but one dismissal which definitely grabbed a lot of attention was that of Jos Buttler's by Shaheen Afridi.

On the final ball of the fifth over of Lancashire's innings, Buttler got completely bamboozled by the blistering pace of Shaheen and got clean bowled. The intensity of the delivery was such that off-stump went flying away. Buttler departed after scoring 23 runs.

For Lancashire, skipper Liam Livingstone was the highest scorer with 34 runs, followed by Daryl Mitchell with 31. For Nottinghamshire, Carter took three wickets while Shaheen, Jack Brooks, and Calvin Harrison took two wickets each.

Later, Joe Clarke played a crucial knock of 42 off 24 balls and took his side across the line.

Nottinghamshire will now be squaring off against Durham in their next T20 Blast 2023 match on Thursday while Lancashire will be facing Worcestershire on Wednesday. Buttler recently played in the IPL 2023 for Rajasthan Royals.