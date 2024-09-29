Pakistan cricket team fast bowler Shaheen Afridi completely brushed aside any workload concerns following comments from head coach Gary Kirsten. Earlier, Kirsten said that workload can be a big issue for Shaheen as he bowls a lot of overs across formats and as a result, he needs to be rested properly. In response, Shaheen said that there were no concerns and even namedropped the legendary Pakistan pace duo of Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis to point out that they bowled way more during their time.

"First of all, if you are saying that I have bowled the most in the world (among bowlers in Test cricket) that is three times more but if you look in the past, all our legends bowlers Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, at that time there was no workload issue. I don't know why have we made it such a big issue in the past one year that we have workload and players are getting injured,” said Shaheen on a Pakistan news channel.

Shaheen added that it depends on cricketers to stay mentally and physically fit.

“I think it all depends on the individual how he treats each format. You will have to get mentally fit and strong that how will you react. If you react lazily then you will never be able to perform. If you ever go through a phase where you're unable to perform then your body also gives you message. At that time you need the support of your management and the closed ones. I don't know there's nothing like workload. There isn't much workload. I feel one should enjoy every format,” he added.

Meanwhile, Pakistan opener Ahmed Shehzad has claimed that the reports about Babar Azam leading Pakistan in white-ball cricket until the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 are false.

In September, the change in Pakistan's captaincy has been the talk of the town since reports started to suggest the end of Babar's reign as white-ball skipper.

Mohammad Rizwan was tipped as Babar's successor in the limited-overs format. But, recently, the tides started to shift in Babar's favour after the latest developments suggested that Babar will retain the white-ball captaincy.

