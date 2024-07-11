Pakistan cricket team fast bowler Shaheen Afridi allegedly misbehaved with head coach Gary Kirsten as well as other members of the support staff during the Ireland-England tour as well as the T20 World Cup 2024, according to a report. The report claimed that Shaheen behaved badly with Kirsten and Azhar Mahmood but no action was taken against him by the managers accompanying the team during the competitions. "Shaheen misbehaved with the coaches and management during recent tours but no action was taken by the team managers on the pacer's inappropriate behaviour," sources told Geo News.

"Maintaining discipline in the team was the responsibility of the managers which is why it is being investigated why action was not taken against Shaheen despite misbehaving," the report added.

According to the report, players in the Pakistan cricket team are also under probe after coaches complained about lobbying and non-seriousness of the players in the recent competitions.

"The board is also probing players who have lobbies and the benefit that is being gained from it. Sources have further said that the team's coaches have complained to the PCB chairman about the non-seriousness of players and disciplinary violations in recent tours," the report further stated.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Cricket Board has sacked former Test players Wahab Riaz and Abdul Razzaq from its selection committee in the wake of the team's disastrous T20 World Cup campaign last month.

Wahab and Razzaq were a part of a committee, which had no chairman and included the national team captain, head coach and a data analyst.

"The Pakistan Cricket Board today confirmed that it has notified Abdul Razzaq and Wahab Riaz that their services will no longer be required in the national selection committee setup," read a statement from the PCB.

Razzaq was a member of both the men's and women's selection committee, while Wahab was a member of the men's panel. "The PCB will provide further updates on the selection committee's composition in due course," the statement from PCB read.

(With PTI inputs)