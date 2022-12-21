Pakistan's premier fast bowler Shaheen Afridi is all set to get married to former Pakistan cricket team captain Shahid Afridi's daughter Ansha. A report in Cricket Pakistan says that Shahid Afridi has confirmed February 3 as the date on which Shaheen and Ansha will tie the knot. Shaheen is currently out of the national team as he is recuperating from an appendicitis operation. The left-arm pacer played in the T20 World Cup but injured himself at a crucial juncture in the final against England, just at the time Pakistan was turning the screws on Jos Buttler's team.

Pakistan has succumbed to back-to-back losses in home Tests against New Zealand and England in Shaheen's absence.

The nikkah ceremony will take place in Karachi according to the report, and will be followed by a formal ceremony later.

Shaheen became the first Pakistani player to win the prestigious ICC Cricketer of the year award in 2021.

The fast bowler has so far picked up 99 wickets in 25 Tests, 62 wickets in 32 ODIs and 58 wickets in 47 T20Is.

