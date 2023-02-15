At 41, Shoaib Malik is still going strong. On Tuesday, the former Pakistan captain scored a 34-ball 52 for Karachi Kings against the Babar Azam-led Peshawar Zalmi in a Pakistan Super League (PSL) match. Though his team lost the match by two runs chasing a target of 200, Malik's performance earned a lot of praise. Ahead of the 2022 T20 World Cup, there was a lot of talk regarding the omission of Shoaib Malik from Pakistan's squad. Several cricketers, pointed towards his gave being the reason.

However, Malik has maintained his fitness and is scoring runs as well. After his innings, when Malik innings was praised as 'old is gold' by a journalist, Malik replied. "Shah Rukh Khan did a movie recently, he was also looking like ‘old is gold'. We should not put too much emphasis on age. If Novak Djokovic can win a Grand Glam at the age of 36, then we should see whether a person can compete with a youngster or not. We should also see if we don't have to hide a senior player in the field or he doesn't disturb dressing room's environment," Shoaib Malik was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

"Rules should be the same for everyone. There should not be different rules for aged players."

Recently, Malik congratulated his wife, Sania Mirza, on what has been an amazing tennis career, adding that she is "an inspiration for many". Sania capped off her glorious Grand Slam career with a runners-up finish, alongside Rohan Bopanna in the Australian Open mixed doubles final on Friday.

Sania, who earlier announced that the WTA event in Dubai next month will be her swansong, is India's most accomplished woman tennis player, having won six Grand Slam title, including three mixed doubles trophies.

She had won the the mixed doubles titles at the 2009 Australian Open and the 2012 French Open with Mahesh Bhupathi and the 2014 US Open with Brazilian Bruno Soares.

