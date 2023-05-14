Indian women's cricket team star Shafali Verma is widely considered one of the most fierce hitters in the game. Shafali, who won the inaugural U19 Women's World Cup as the captain of the Indian side, doesn't get much time to study because of her busy cricketing schedule. Yet, the attacking opening batter scored smashing marks in the recently declared CBSE 12th Board Exam results. Taking to Instagram, Shafali revealed that she scored 80+ percentage, and was all smiles in the post.

"2023 mei ek aur bohot special 80+ smash kiya, but iss baar 12th boards mei! I am very happy with my results and can't wait to give my all to my favourite subject - cricket!", she captioned the post.

The CBSE declared the Class 10 results with 93.12 per cent of students clearing the exam, a dip of 1.28 percentage points from last year. The board has also announced it will not publish the merit list to avoid "unhealthy competition".

The board has also decided to scrap awarding first, second and third divisions based on students' scores, officials said.

Girls have outperformed boys once again, recording a pass percentage of 94.25. The pass percentage of boys stood at 92.27.

"No merit list will be declared by the CBSE to avoid unhealthy competition among the students. However, the board will issue merit certificates to 0.1 per cent of students who have scored the highest marks in various subjects," a senior board official said.

Advertisement

The pass percentage last year was 94.40.

Over 1.34 lakh students have been placed in the compartment category.

With PTI inputs