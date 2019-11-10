Shafali Verma, ever since making her international debut, has been breaking records and making headlines with her solid performances. When she made her international debut in September, the 15-year-old teenage prodigy became the youngest player to play a Twenty20 International (T20I) match for India . Less than two months into her international career, Shafali has broken another record which was held previously by batting legend Sachin Tendulkar . At 15 years and 286 days, Shafali became the youngest player to score an international half-century for India. Tendulkar had scored his first international fifty at the age of 16 years and 214 days. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to Twitter to reveal Shafali's special record.

"The explosive 15-year-old Shafali Verma scored her maiden half-century in the first T20I against West Indies Women today in St Lucia. Shafali is the youngest Indian ever to score an int'l fifty #TeamIndia," BCCI Women tweeted.

Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana gave India a solid start as they added 143 runs for the opening wicket. The teenager, playing her fifth T20I, smashed her maiden half-century in the shortest format. She scored 73 runs off just 49 balls, while Mandhana smashed 67 off 46 deliveries. In her 49-ball knock, Shafali hit six boundaries and four maximums.

The opening stand between the duo helped the visitors post a massive total of 185/4. The West Indies women's team looked in all sorts of trouble when they came out to bat and could never threaten the Indian bowlers.

Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav and Poonam Yadav picked up two wickets apiece, while Deepti Sharma and Pooja Vastrakar clinched one wicket each, helping India register an 84-run victory over the West Indies in the first T20I of the five-match series.