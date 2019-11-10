 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

Shafali Verma Surpasses Sachin Tendulkar To Become Youngest Indian To Score International Fifty

Updated: 10 November 2019 17:24 IST

India Women vs West Indies Women: At 15 years and 286 days, Shafali Verma surpassed Sachin Tendulkar to become the youngest Indian to score an international half-century.

Shafali Verma Surpasses Sachin Tendulkar To Become Youngest Indian To Score International Fifty
India Women vs West Indies Women: Shafali Verma scored 73 runs off just 49 balls. © Twitter

Shafali Verma, ever since making her international debut, has been breaking records and making headlines with her solid performances. When she made her international debut in September, the 15-year-old teenage prodigy became the youngest player to play a Twenty20 International (T20I) match for India. Less than two months into her international career, Shafali has broken another record which was held previously by batting legend Sachin Tendulkar. At 15 years and 286 days, Shafali became the youngest player to score an international half-century for India. Tendulkar had scored his first international fifty at the age of 16 years and 214 days. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to Twitter to reveal Shafali's special record.

"The explosive 15-year-old Shafali Verma scored her maiden half-century in the first T20I against West Indies Women today in St Lucia. Shafali is the youngest Indian ever to score an int'l fifty #TeamIndia," BCCI Women tweeted.

Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana gave India a solid start as they added 143 runs for the opening wicket. The teenager, playing her fifth T20I, smashed her maiden half-century in the shortest format. She scored 73 runs off just 49 balls, while Mandhana smashed 67 off 46 deliveries. In her 49-ball knock, Shafali hit six boundaries and four maximums.

The opening stand between the duo helped the visitors post a massive total of 185/4. The West Indies women's team looked in all sorts of trouble when they came out to bat and could never threaten the Indian bowlers.

Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav and Poonam Yadav picked up two wickets apiece, while Deepti Sharma and Pooja Vastrakar clinched one wicket each, helping India register an 84-run victory over the West Indies in the first T20I of the five-match series.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India Women India Women West Indies Women West Indies Women Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar Sachin Tendulkar Cricket
Get the latest India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 news, check out the India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Shafali Verma became the youngest Indian to score an international fifty
  • Shafali Verma broke the record held by batting legend Sachin Tendulkar
  • Shafali Verma scored 73 runs off just 49 balls in her fifth T20I match
Related Articles
India Women vs West Indies Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana Power India To 84-Run Victory Over West Indies
India Women vs West Indies Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana Power India To 84-Run Victory Over West Indies
West Indies vs India: Smriti Mandhana Beats Virat Kohli, Becomes 2nd Fastest Indian To Complete 2,000 ODI Runs
West Indies vs India: Smriti Mandhana Beats Virat Kohli, Becomes 2nd Fastest Indian To Complete 2,000 ODI Runs
India Women Beat West Indies In Second ODI To Level Series
India Women Beat West Indies In Second ODI To Level Series
Watch: Harmanpreet Kaur Takes Astonishing One-Handed Catch, Twitter Goes Gaga
Watch: Harmanpreet Kaur Takes Astonishing One-Handed Catch, Twitter Goes Gaga
India Women Lose By One Run To West Indies In Opening ODI
India Women Lose By One Run To West Indies In Opening ODI
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 119
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 EnglandEngland 104
4 South AfricaSouth Africa 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 99
Last updated on: 23 October 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.