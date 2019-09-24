 
India Women vs South Africa Women: Shafali Verma Becomes India's Youngest T20I Debutant

Updated: 24 September 2019 21:44 IST

India Women vs South Africa Women: Shafali Verma became the second youngest player to play an international match for India after Gargi Banerji.

India Women vs South Africa Women: Shafali Verma Becomes India
India Women vs South Africa Women: 15-year-old Shafali Verma made her T20I debut. © Twitter

Shafali Verma, 15, on Tuesday became the youngest women player to play Twenty20 International (T20I) for India, when she took field in the first T20I against South Africa. She is the second youngest to play an international match for the India team after Gargi Banerji. Soon after receiving her maiden international cap, Shafali Verma walked out to bat as South Africa skipper Sune Luus won the toss and opted to field. Verma, however, failed to make any mark in the series opener as she faced only four deliveries and walked back to the pavilion without troubling the scorers.

Verma's opening partner Smriti Mandhana scored 21 off 16 balls but departed in last over of the powerplay.

Another youngster Jemimah Rodrigues tried to build the innings but departed on 19 in the 10th over. Thereafter, Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur scored quick-fire 43 off 34 balls but didn't get the ample support from the other end as wickets kept falling.

Wicket-keeper Taniya Bhatia's cameo (11 off 5 balls) down the order helped India reach a fighting total in Surat. The Indian innings ended at 130/8 in 20 overs.

