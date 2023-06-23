Story ProgressBack to home
Scotland vs United Arab Emirates, World Cup Qualifier Live Score Updates
SCO vs UAE, World Cup Qualifier Live: United Arab Emirates won the toss and opted to bowl against Scotland in a ICC ODI World Cup Qualifier Group B match in Bulawayo
SCO vs UAE, World Cup Qualifier Live: Scotland look to make it two in two.© AFP
SCO vs UAE, World Cup Qualifier Live: United Arab Emirates won the toss and opted to bowl against Scotland in a ICC ODI World Cup Qualifier Group B match in Bulawayo. Scotland head into this fixture on the back of solid win over Ireland. Michael Leask displayed a blistering knock of 91* and was named "Player of the Match". UAE, on the other hand, suffered a defeat at the expense of Oman, who currently sit top of Group B. (Live Scorecard)
Here are the Live Updates of the ICC World Cup Qualifier between Scotland and UAE from Bulawayo
Match 12, ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, 2023, Jun 23, 2023
Play In Progress
SCO
115/5 (27.3)
UAE
Bulawayo Athletic Club, Bulawayo
United Arab Emirates won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 4.18
Batsman
Richie Berrington
40 (65)
Chris Greaves
0* (2)
Bowler
Aayan Khan
23/0 (5)
Karthik Meiyappan
15/1 (3.3)
Topics mentioned in this article
SCO vs UAE, CWC Qualifier Live Scorecard
FOUR! Another lovely sweep! Poor ball though! Second boundary in the over! Angled into the pads, this is hit behind square on the leg side and this one races away to the fence.
On off, defended.
On off, this is pushed down to long off for one more.
FOUR! That is lovely timing! Flatter and on off, Michael Leask goes back and punches this through covers and this one races away to the fence.
On off, kept out.
Flatter and on middle, kept out.
FOUR! That spoils the over! On the pads, this is worked down to fine leg for a boundary.
On off, this is pushed to cover.
Another appeal but turned down! Outside off, Richie Berrington looks to sweep but misses, it hits the pad and goes to the keeper. Imnpact was outside off.
On off, this is swept through square leg for one.
Stumping appeal and it is referred! NOT OUT! Michael Leask is well in! Outside off, Michael Leask looks to drive but is beaten. The keeper whips the bails off. Replays show that Michael Leask is in.
On middle, this is pushed down to long on for one.
Full and on middle, Leask blocks.
On off, this is driven through mid off for a couple.
SIX! THUMPED! Fuller and outside off Leask slog-sweeps it over mid-wicket for a biggie.
Outside off, shorter and it is punched to cover.
Around off, kept out.
Flat and on middle, Leask stays back and blocks.
A googly on middle, blocked.
Full and outside off, lofted over covers for a single.