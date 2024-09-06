Story ProgressBack to home
Scotland vs Australia 2nd T20I Live Score Updates
Scotland vs Australia 2nd T20I Live Updates: With an aim to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series, Australia face Scotland in the second T20I.
Scotland vs Australia 2nd T20I Live Updates: With an aim to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series, Australia face Scotland in the second T20I of the three-match series on Friday. The Mitchell Marsh-led side won the first game by a margin of 7 wickets and 62 balls to spare. Travis Head's 80 off 25 balls led Australia home in a chase of 155 runs in Edinburgh on Wednesday. Opener Head smashed five sixes and 12 fours as Australia recorded the highest-ever T20I first powerplay score of 113 for 1. (Live Scorecard)
Focus on the game and the commotion outside will settle down automatically. This has to be the mantra for Richie Berrington and his team. In reality, this series was never supposed to happen, as initially, Australia were to tour Ireland and then embark on their journey to England. But unfortunately, something happened at the last minute and Ireland backed off. Australia then requested Scotland and therein came a great opportunity. You can play as many close games as you want in World Cups, but unless you prove yourself consistently, you are not going to be looked at. Ireland's loss is Scotland's gain and with this 3-match T20I series, a win or even running the Aussies close could open the door for more bilateral series for Scotland.
Watt's so-called 'long ball' first made its issue in the latest T20 World Cup in the Caribbean, where a couple of balls were deemed as dead balls, as the batters claimed they were not ready. Mark himself admits that he is playing with the rules, going alongside the greyish area of the booklet but at the same time, it is not something which is outside the book. In fact, I remember a series in India, when the Aussies had visited the Indian shores shortly after the 2007 T20 World Cup. In that series, Sreesanth started to bowl from behind the stumps, but in front of the umpire. It helped him irritate the likes of Matthew Hayden and Andrew Symonds as he tried to get under their skin, but again, it was not something illegal. Given that MW openly issued a statement before the start of the series that Scotland would be after a little of blood, this might well be a bit of a counter by the Men from Down Under, as a response to someone trying to get under their skin.
But along with the records, came a bit of controversy as well. Not once, but twice. Mark Watt, Scotland's left-arm spinner, has devised this new technique of releasing the ball from behind the umpire. But the issue was not because of the distance but because of the time at which he was releasing the ball. In the first T20I, first Josh Inglis and then Marcus Stoinis, pulled off the deliveries pretty late, almost after the ball was bowled. Now, as per the rule, a batter is allowed to bail out but before the ball is released. Understandably, both Inglis and Stoinis claimed they were not ready but a closer look at both deliveries suggests that both batters were looking at Watt with concentration, only to pull out at the last moment. So, as the on-air commentator suggested, is this a tactic from the Australian management to try and unsetlle Watt and the Scots?
Plenty of records were shattered on Wednesday, most notably being the highest Powerplay score across all T20s, as the Aussies raced to 113/1 at the end of 6 overs. Not quite sure whether this is also a record of sorts but it does provide a good viewing - for a span of 14 balls, Australia scored just boundaries - four or a six. From 3.5 to 5.6, Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh hammered 66 runs - that means 66 in 14 balls - ouch. It was serving as a good exercise for the umpires as they just kept stretching their arms sideways or extending them upwards.
Hello and a warm welcome to the second match of the T10 series between Scotland and Australia in Edinburgh. Oops... was that a typo? T10 or T20? Well, in the first match, Scotland did their bit, batting out their 20 overs, but with the ball, they could not even finish 10. More than the loss, it would be the manner of the loss which would be hurting the Scots and perhaps, it could be a blessing in disguise to play back-to-back T20Is to try and win the series, to forget that bashing.
... MATCH DAY ...
After a record-shattering, one-sided encounter in the first match, Australia will be eager to extend their dominance as they take on Scotland in the second match of this three-game T20I series. With the series at stake, Scotland face a must-win scenario to keep their hopes of defeating Australia and securing the series alive. The first match was nothing short of a spectacle for Australia, as they demolished Scotland’s bowling attack, chasing down 155 runs in just 9.4 overs. Despite a solid start from the Scottish batters on a pitch that typically favours runs, they couldn’t convert their promising starts into substantial scores. Wickets fell at regular intervals, and while the runs kept ticking, Scotland struggled to maintain momentum, ultimately losing wickets at crucial moments. With the ball, Scotland got off to a promising start but were soon undone by the heroics and sheer power of Travis Head, who, alongside skipper Mitchell Marsh, put together a blistering 113-run partnership off just 34 balls. This explosive stand set the stage for Josh Inglis to steer the chase to a quick conclusion. Scotland’s bowlers never managed to truly challenge the Australian batters, as boundaries flowed freely, making it a forgettable day for the bowling unit. On the Australian side, their relatively new pace attack took time to settle, but they bounced back strongly in the latter stages, stemming the flow of runs and consistently taking wickets, ultimately restricting Scotland to 154. Jake Fraser-McGurk, on his debut, didn’t have the outing he would have hoped for, but Travis Head stood tall, smashing an incredible 80 off just 25 balls, making the chase look effortless. Now, with both teams gaining valuable insight into how the wicket behaves, especially its slowness and variable bounce, the bowlers will look to adapt and make better use of the conditions. Despite taking a heavy beating in the first game, Scotland have the temperament to stage a strong comeback and will be hoping for sharper execution from their bowlers. Australia, while dominant, will aim to tighten up their bowling and secure another victory. Who are you backing to take this one? We’ll find out soon enough!