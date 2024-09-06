Scotland vs Australia 2nd T20I Live Updates: With an aim to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series, Australia face Scotland in the second T20I of the three-match series on Friday. The Mitchell Marsh-led side won the first game by a margin of 7 wickets and 62 balls to spare. Travis Head's 80 off 25 balls led Australia home in a chase of 155 runs in Edinburgh on Wednesday. Opener Head smashed five sixes and 12 fours as Australia recorded the highest-ever T20I first powerplay score of 113 for 1. (Live Scorecard)