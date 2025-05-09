Sourav Ganguly, former India capain and also an ex-BCCI president, has reacted to the suspension of Indian Premier League 2025. Notably, the tournament has been halted mid-season as tension between India and Pakistan continue to escalate following Operation Sindoor. The match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals was abandoned midway due to security reasons on Thursday and the following day saw the event being suspended for seven days. Ganguly showed his belief in the BCCI and said that the Board will complete the tournament.

"I have seen today that the IPL is suspended for 7 days. The BCCI will complete this. BCCI is efficient. During COVID, it was another emergency. I am sure the BCCI will complete it," Ganguly told India Today.

Notably, this is not the first season of IPL that has been halted midway. In 2021 too, the tournament was postponed due to the COVID-19 threat in India. The edition resumed and was completed four months later in the United Arab Emirates.

"A COVID-like situation is different. BCCI will work as per Indian government guidelines," said Ganguly.

"Jawans are our pride not because of the war but what they do day in and day out. We are here in peace for them," he added.

The BCCI on Friday confirmed that IPL 2025 has been suspended with immediate effect, albeit for one week in the wake of the India-Pakistan border tensions. The board added that the new schedule and venues of the tournament will be announced in due course after assessing the situation.

"Further updates regarding the new schedule and venues of the tournament will be announced in due course after a comprehensive assessment of the situation in consultation with relevant authorities and stakeholders," said BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia in an official statement.

The decision was taken by the BCCI on Friday after cross-border tensions intensified on Thursday night, leading to blackouts in Jammu, Udhampur and Pathankot, as air strikes and drones from Pakistan took over the skies. It led to the game between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals being called off at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala after just 10.1 overs of the first innings was completed.

With the airport in Dharamshala and other north Indian cities closed, the players and support staff members of both PBKS and DC, along with match officials, commentators, broadcast crew members and other key IPL-related personnel were evacuated from Dharamshala by a bus taking them to Jalandhar on Friday morning, where a special train organised by the tournament is now taking them to New Delhi.

The BCCI further said the decision was taken by the IPL Governing Council, comprising Saikia and IPL Chairman Arun Dhumal, after due consultation with all key stakeholders following the representations from most of the franchisees, who conveyed the concern and sentiments of their players and also the views of the broadcaster, sponsors and fans.

(With IANS Inputs)