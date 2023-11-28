Australia legend Mark Waugh has proposed for a major change in the rule of cricket in the white-ball format. The ex-Australia batter has suggested that run scoring through leg-byes should be removed from the limited-overs cricket. Waugh asked the custodian of the laws of cricket to try bringing the change and then evaluate."A batting side should not benefit from leg byes. The whole point of batting is to hit the ball with the bat, not pads. If you score leg byes, it means you've missed the ball, and the bowler has beaten you," wrote a user on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"I've been saying this for years. I think it should at least be a rule in all white ball cricket. Give it a trial and see how it goes," wrote Waugh while replying to the opinion.

The Australian cricket team is currently playing a five-match T20I series against India on latter's home soil. The guests are trailing 2-0 in the five-match series.

Stylish Tilak Varma wouldn't mind some quality batting time before his possible exit from the playing eleven as the Indian team aims to take an unassailable lead in the third T20I against Australia in Guwahati on Tuesday.

Shreyas Iyer, who was given a week's rest after the World Cup final, will join the squad for the last two games in Raipur and Bengaluru, taking vice-captaincy duties from Ruturaj Gaikwad.

That effectively means that Iyer will walk into the playing XI and there is a strong possibility that he will replace Tilak. The replacement has more to do with combination rather than form.

After near-flawless batting performance in back-to-back games, the new-look Indian team would like to keep its foot firmly on the pedal on a Barsapara Stadium track that has traditionally been a batting belter. And there is no reason to think that the 22-yard strip is any different this time also.

(With PTI Inputs)