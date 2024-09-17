The Multan Test between India and Pakistan in 2004 is remembered for Virender Sehwag's swashbuckling 309 - the first time an Indian cricketer scored a Test triple-century. However, there was another incident from the Test match that went on to become one of the controversial moments of Indian cricket. With India batting on 675/5 and Sachin Tendulkar unbeaten on 194, skipper Rahul Dravid decided to declare the first innings. While the decision was taken by the Indian cricket team considering the match situation, it meant that Sachin was left stranded six runs away from his double century. Sachin was visibly disappointed with the decision and it was widely criticised by both fans and experts. Former India batter Aakash Chopra recently spoke about the incident and how Tendulkar was extremely "unhappy".

“I was in the dressing room, but I wasn't part of that conversation. To be very honest, I didn't even try to get into it because I was too young. Yes, paaji wasn't happy that day. I think I saw him unhappy for the first time. I never saw him lose temper, and he didn't exactly lose temper that day but he was visibly unhappy. Something wasn't right,” Chopra told YouTube channel 2 Sloggers.

Chopra further said that it was the team's decision to declare the innings and not Dravid's alone. He added that Sourav Ganguly was also in the dressing room despite not playing the match and he was a part of the think-tank that took the decision.

“Rahul did call, but Dada (Ganguly) was part of the dressing room that day too. He wasn't playing in that game, but he was in dressing room and I'm sure he was part of the think-tank. It wasn't the captain's decision alone,” said Chopra.

"After the game, Rahul did say that he wouldn't have declared had he known the match would end within 4 days. With Rahul, it is possible that in heat of the moment, you agree or disagree. But you don't doubt his decision. You know that even if he was at a similar position, he would've taken the same decision.”