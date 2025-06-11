Netherlands maintained their winning start to European 2026 World Cup qualifying by dismissing Malta 8-0 on Tuesday, while their group rivals Poland lost to Finland in a match interrupted due to a medical emergency in the crowd. The results leave Finland top of Group G on seven points, one ahead of the Dutch who have played two matches less. Poland sit third on six points after three played. In Groningen, the Dutch raced into a three-goal lead against their overawed opponents inside the opening 20 minutes.

Memphis Depay converted from the spot on nine minutes, before doubling the lead with a rifled finish from the edge of the box seven minutes later.

Depay's brace brought the 31-year-old to 50 international goals -- level with former Manchester United and Arsenal striker Robin van Persie as the Netherlands' all-time leading goalscorer.

Captain Virgil van Dijk killed the match off as a tie when he stepped onto the ball and arrowed a right-footed finish into the bottom corner from 20 yards.

The Oranje then turned on the afterburners inside the final half-hour as Xavi Simons, Donyell Malen, who got two, Noa Lang and Micky van de Ven all netted.

Poland began life without leading goalscorer Robert Lewandowski in miserable fashion as they went down 2-1 in Helsinki.

The 36-year-old played 158 times for Poland, scoring 85 goals, but announced Sunday he was no longer available for selection so long as coach Michal Probierz remained in charge.

The Poles fell behind to Joel Pohjanpalo's 31st-minute penalty, before Benjamin Kallman added a second nine minutes after the break.

Jakub Kiwior pulled one back in the 69th minute, shortly before the match was interrupted when a spectator fell ill.

After a lengthy stoppage, the final 10 minutes of play resumed but Poland were unable to find an equaliser despite applying relentless pressure on the hosts' goal.

Elsewhere, Serbia eased past Andorra 3-0 to move to third in Group K on four points courtesy of an Aleksandar Mitrovic hat-trick.

They trail Albania in second by one point and sit level with Latvia after those sides played out a 1-1 draw in Riga.

Austria beat San Marino 4-0 to go second in Group H, three points behind leaders Bosnia and Hercegovina who have played an extra match.

Marko Arnautovic scored a brace inside the opening quarter-hour, as Michael Gregoritsch and Christoph Baumgartner completed the scoring in Serravalle.

Romania defeated Cyprus 2-0, but dropped to third in the group after Austria's second win from two outings.

