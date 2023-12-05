On the eve of their four-day practice match against Australia's President XI, Pakistan's Sarfaraz Ahmed and Saud Shakeel engaged in a heated exchange during a training session in Canberra. Pakistan are in Australia to play three Tests, starting with the first game in Perth from December 14. However, prior to the series, Pakistan will play a four-day game at the Manuka Oval in Canberra, starting from Wednesday. However, Pakistan's tour had started on a controversial note as no one came to pick them up from the airport. The video had gone viral.

Now, ahead of the curtain raiser, Sarfaraz and Saud indulged in a war of words during one of the practice sessions. The video has gone viral on social media.

Cricket Pakistan deciphered the conversation between Sarfaraz and Saud, who both play for Karachi in the domestic circuit.

"For how long will I continue to be of use to you?" Shakeel was heard as saying in the video

Sarfaraz retorted, stating, "You won't be of any use to me. To begin with, I never instructed you to do anything. I never requested you to make a swap. I swapped with the person I intended to."

Shakeel countered, saying, "You still made the swap, so I was beneficial to you."

A few days back, Sarfaraz and Saud were involved in a separate incident.

Sarfaraz had appealed for a timed-out dismissal against Saud Shakeel, who taking a long time to come out to the middle.

Upon realising the same, Saud made a scampering run towards the middle, and was eventually declared not out.

This led to jubilant scenes at the Manuka Oval, with Pakistan players cheering and clapping at the funny incident.

Pakistan squad for Australia Tests: Shan Masood (captain), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi