A video has gone viral on social media where Samson Viswanath, father of India cricketer Sanju Samson, can be seen makin a shocking claim regarding his son's international career. In the viral rant, Viswanath accused former India captains MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma for wasting a decade of Samson's international career. He also put the blame on former India head coach Rahul Dravid, whom Samson grew up idolising. Samson, who recently became the first Indian to score back-to-back centuries in T20Is, struggled to get regular game time until Rohit and Virat announced their retirements from T20Is earlier this year.

"There are 3-4 people who wasted 10 years of my son's vital career...captains like Dhoni ji, Virat [Kohli] ji, Rohit [Sharma] ji and coach [Rahul] Dravid ji. These four people wasted 10 years of my son's life but the more they hurt him, the stronger Sanju came out of the crisis," Viswanath told Malayali news outlet Media One.

Samson was part of India's T20 World Cup-winning squad earlier this year. However, he did not play a single game after failing to impress in the warm up matches.

He was then overlooked for the white-ball tour of Sri Lanka, which was new head coach Gautam Gambhir's first series in charge of the team after replacing Dravid post this year's T20 World Cup.

However, India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav and Gambhir have shown faith in Samson, who re-paid the trust by scoring back-to-back centuries against Bangladesh and South Africa, respectively.

Samson recently disclosed that Suryakumar communicated about him opening the batting in the next seven T20Is and gave his absolute backing irrespective of how the results would follow.

"While playing in the Duleep Trophy, Surya came to me and said, 'You have the next seven matches. You'll be opening in these seven matches, and I'll back you no matter what.' For the first time in my career, I received such clarity, which gave me confidence. The team management has been clear for the last few matches I'll be opening."