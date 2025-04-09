The IPL 2025 match between Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings turned out to be run fest as both the teams breached the 200-run mark in Mullanpur. Opting to bat first, PBKS posted a whopping total of 219/6 with young opener Priyansh Arya smashing a 103 runs off just 42 balls. Later in the chase, CSK fought till the last delivery but could manage only 201 runs and lost the game by 18 runs. Apart from being a high-scoring affair, this match also turned out to be a disaster in terms of fielding.

As many as eight catches were dropped in the entire game which left the former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan fuming. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Irfan took a jibe at the IPL by mentioning the Legends League.

"8 drop catches in the game today. Itne to legend league mein nahi chorte bhai (we don't drop this many even in legends leagues)," Pathan wrote on X.

8 drop catches in the game today. Itne to legend league mein Nahi chorte bhai. — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) April 8, 2025

These fielding blunders proved costly for both the teams as CSK conceded 219 runs while PBKS could have clinched the victory much dominatingly if they had taken all the catches on time.

"I think the last four games, the only point of difference (fielding being the difference). It has been critical. The catches we have been dropping, the same batsman is scoring 15, 20, 30 runs," said CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad after the loss.

"We were getting wickets at regular intervals but they kept the momentum going. 10-15 runs lesser would have helped us. But it comes down to dropped catches. It was spot-on in the batting perspective. Two of our best batters (Rachin and Conway) who play pace well went at the top of the order. They had a good powerplay. Lot of positives in the batting department. We were two three hits away today, Devon is more of a timer of a ball," he added.

With the victory against CSK, PBKS got back to the winning ways as they lost their previous match against Rajasthan Royals. Meanwhile, it was the fourth consecutive loss for the five-time champions, who are struggling at the ninth spot in the points table with one win in five games.