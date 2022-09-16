Wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson will be leading India A in the upcoming one-day series against New Zealand A which will be played in Chennai. The series will begin on September 22, and the next two matches will be played on Septembe 25 and 27. The likes of Prithvi Shaw, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shardul Thakur and Umran Malik have also been named in the squad.

Earlier this week, India's T20 World Cup squad was announced and Samson did not find a place in even reserves. The right-handed batter than trended on Twitter, with fans upset over his non-inclusion in the lineup.

India A squad: Prithvi Shaw, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rahul Tripathi, Rajat Patidar, Sanju Samson (Captain), KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Kuldeep Yadav, Shabhaz Ahmed, Rahul Chahar, Tilak Varma, Kuldeep Sen, Shardul Thakur, Umran Malik, Navdeep Saini, Raj Angad Bawa