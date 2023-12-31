Fresh from scoring his maiden ODI century, India wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson was seen playing football during a local tournament in Kerala. Earlier this month, Samson scored his first hundred for India in the third and final ODI against South Africa at the Boland Park in Paarl, helping India win the series by a 2-1 margin. Current not part of the Indian team for the ongoing Test series against the Proteas, Samson is enjoying his time away from the sport by playing football at a local tournament in Kerala.

In a viral video, Samson was seen showcasing his on-the-ball dribbling skills for Trivandrum in a local sevens tournament.

Samson, in the past, has often spoken about his love from football. The India wicketkeeper-batter had revealed that his father was a footballer, and played for the Delhi Police Football Team.

In the third ODI against South Africa, Samson made 108 off 114 balls, smashing six fours and three sixes, as India posted a total of 296/8 after being invited to bat.

The knock came as a huge relief for Samson, who has not able to cement his place in the team, despite boasting an average of over 50 in the format.

The player was overlooked for the ODI World Cup in India with selectors preferring to go with the likes of Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav despite the Kerala batter averaging 55.7 at a strike rate of 104 in 13 ODI innings.

Advertisement

Samson revealed that the past three-four months have been mentally challenging for him but he kept at it by working on himself and bounced back by scoring his maiden ODI ton.

"The last three, four months were challenging for me mentally," Sanju said after the 78-run win on Thursday.

"So going through all that and coming here I think doing what I did today, I think I feel really happy and grateful." Samson was also not picked for the Asian Games, indicating that he is really low in the selectors' pecking order.

(With PTI Inputs)