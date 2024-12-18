Indian cricket team wicket-keeper batter Sanju Samson was not included in Kerala's squad for the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy. According to a report by Indian Express, Samson, who was exceptional for India in the T20I series against South Africa, was not considered for selection after he skipped Kerala's preparatory camp in Wayanad. The report further claimed that Samson did not report to the camp after he was named in the 30-man probables list. Kerala played two practice matches in Wayanad.

“Sanju had sent an email stating that he would not be available for the camp. The team had a short camp in Wayanad without him. Naturally, we only considered those who were part of the sessions for selection. There has been no further discussion with him on the matter," KCA secretary Vinod S Kumar was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

Meanwhile, out-of-favour India opener Prithvi Shaw was on Tuesday dropped from Mumbai's squad for the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy as his fortunes continued to nosedive, forcing the beleaguered player to ask "what more do I have to see?" The tournament begins on December 21.

The 25-year-old, who was once hailed as a generational talent and scored a hundred on Test debut, has had a season to forget.

He was dropped in the middle of Ranji Trophy league stage on fitness and disciplinary grounds, before returning for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) that Mumbai won. He also went unsold at the IPL auction in November.

His performance in the premier domestic event was not eye-catching but he did make a couple of 40s and as many 30s over the course of the event.

"Tell me God, what more do I have to see? If 65 innings, 3399 runs at an average of 55.7 with a strike rate of 126 (in Vijay Hazare), I'm not good enough. But I will keep my faith in you and, hopefully, people still believe in me, because I will come back for sure. Om Sai Ram," Shaw wrote in his Instagram story.

