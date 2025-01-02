Over the past few days, several pictures of India pacer Mohammed Shami and legendary tennis star Sania Mirza posing together have gone viral on social media. However, the pictures in question are AI-generated. This isn't the first time that two sportspersons have been associated with each other. In June 2024, rumours started flowing that Sania and Shami are about to get married. However, Sania's father Imran Mirza had rubbished such rumours, saying that the two haven't even met each other.

"This is all rubbish. She has not even met him," Imram told NDTV in June 2024.

Here are some of the AI generated images of Sania and Shami:

Sania, a former world number 1 player in women's doubles and a multiple Grand Slam winner -- in women's doubles and mixed doubles -- retired from the sport in February 2023.

She spoke to NDTV in January 2022 and shed light on her decision to retire after the end of the season.

"I am feeling exactly the same. I think it came as a bit of a shock to everyone and later I said that honestly, I shouldn't have announced it (about retiring at the end of this season) so soon and should have come closer to the end of the year and announced it because everybody got really emotional," Sania told NDTV.

Shami, on the other hand, is currently rehabilitating at BCCI's medical team at the National Cricket Academy (NCA), having completely recovered from this heel problem.

Shami bowled 43 overs in the Ranji Trophy match for Bengal against Madhya Pradesh in November. Following this, he played in all nine games of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT), where he also engaged in additional bowling sessions on the sidelines to build his bowling volume in order to get ready for the Test matches.

However, his left knee has exhibited minor swelling due to increased joint loading from his bowling workload. The swelling is on the expected lines, owing to the increased bowling after a prolonged period.

Based on the current medical assessment, the BCCI Medical Team has determined that his knee requires more time for controlled exposure to bowling loads. Consequently, he has not been deemed fit for consideration for the remaining two Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Shami will continue to undergo targeted strength and conditioning work under the guidance of the medical staff at BCCI's Centre of Excellence and build his bowling loads needed to meet the demands of the longest format of the game. His participation in the Vijay Hazare Trophy will depend on the progress of his knee.