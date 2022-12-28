The Indian cricket team members are currently on a well-earned break after playing continuous cricket since the T20 World Cup. They recently beat Bangladesh in a two Test series after which some players have returned home while some have gone on vacation. Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant was recently photgraphed with former India captain MS Dhoni in Dubai. Sakshi Dhoni, wife of MSD, posted a photo on Instagram with the World Cup-winning captain and Pant along with other friends, with the caption: "To many more EPIC nights!"

Pant has not been picked for India home T20I and ODI series against Sri Lanka, starting on January 3.

Several users commented on Pant being photographed with Dhoni.

"Yeh Pant ek din mein Dubai aa gaya?" wrote one user.

"Pant doing really well as a WK for India. The reason is he never leave Mahi bhai," wrote another user.

Premier all-rounder Hardik Pandya was on Tuesday named as India's T20I captain for the upcoming three-match series against Sri Lanka with Rohit Sharma returning as the captain in the ODI series. Virat Kohli and KL Rahul are also not part of the shortest format.

Pandya's elevation is a significant one as he has also been appointed as Rohit's deputy for the Sri Lanka ODIs while Suryakumar Yadav, for his mindblowing one year, is now the new vice-captain in T20Is.

Pandya, who led Gujarat Titans to IPL triumph during the last edition, was touted as Rohit's replacement after India lost to England in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup.

The T20I team has a fresh look with two uncapped pacers Shivam Mavi and Mukesh Kumar being inducted into the shortest format. Mavi was picked by Titans for Rs 6 crore, while Bengal's Mukesh was snapped by Delhi Capitals for Rs 5.50 crore.

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Rahul Tripathi, two powerhouse IPL performers, made it to the T20I side. The ODI side boasts a more experienced look with Mohammed Shami coming back from shoulder injury.

A big omission but on the expected lines is Shikhar Dhawan from the ODI team.

