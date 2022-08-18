Sachin Tendulkar played one of the finest knocks of his career against Pakistan during the 2003 ICC World Cup. Tendulkar's combative knock of 98, in spite of facing severe cramps, helped set the foundation for a big chase, which was completed by the duo of Rahul Dravid and Yuvraj Singh.

Tendulkar's opening partner Virender Sehwag spoke about the his innings and the match in a video tweeted by Star Sports, as part of its build-up for the upcoming Asia Cup tournament, where India and Pakistan are slated to clash on August 28.

Talking about the moment when he came out to run for Tendulkar, when the Indian batting talisman was battling cramps, Sehwag said that Sachin was being sledged by Pakistan's Shahid Afridi and other players but the Indian maestro kept his calm and batted on.

"I ran for Sachin, as he suffered some cramps. He was also facing sledging from Shahid Afridi and other Pakistan players but he remained calm and kept his focus on the game," Sehwag said.

"He never used to keep a runner but he knew that I would run just like him. I think that Sachin would also rate this one as his best knocks in the World Cup," he added.