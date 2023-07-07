Former India captain MS Dhoni turned 42 on Friday. The skipper -- who led India to the 2007 T20 World Cup, 2011 ODI World Cup and the 2013 Champions Trophy -- has been receiving wishes from across the world. Dhoni made his India debut in December 2004 and retired from international cricket in 2020. He went on to become the most successful Indian captain and he is the only skipper to win all three ICC white-ball trophies. On Dhoni's birthday, legendary India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar wished him with a special 'helicopter shot' reference.

"May you always fly high like your helicopter shots. Happy birthday, MS!" wrote Tendulkar on Twitter.

Happy birthday, MS! pic.twitter.com/f9aqiY6HV0 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 7, 2023

Dhoni plays for Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League and led the side to their fifth title during the recently concluded edition.

Will MS Dhoni play IPL 2024? This was certainly the biggest question during the season this year and 'Thala' did give a reply to it after the end of the final game.

"Looking for an answer? Circumstantially if you see, this is the best time to announce my retirement. But the amount of love and affection I have been shown wherever I have been this year, the easy thing would be for me to say "Thank you very much", but the tough thing for me is to work hard for another 9 months and come back and play at least 1 more season of IPL," said Dhoni after CSK's win over Gujarat Titans in the final of IPL 2023.

"A lot depends on the body, I have 6-7 months to decide. It will be more like a gift from my side, it's not easy for me but that's a gift. The way they've (fans) shown their love and affection, I think that's something I need to do for them. You do get emotional simply because it's the last part of my career, it started over here and the first game when I walked down everyone was chanting my name. My eyes were full of water and I just stood there in the dugout for a while. I realised I want to enjoy this. It was the same thing in Chennai, it was my last game over there but it will be good to come back and play whatever I can," he added.