Former Indian cricketer and India's legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar shares his Mawlynnong experience on Tuesday. He posted a video on his official Facebook account of his visit to Mawlynnong with the caption, "No filters needed when a village looks as beautiful as Mawlynnong. When there's pristine cleanliness outside, one feels a sense of calm and serenity inside." Mawlynnong is a village in the East Khasi Hills district of the Meghalaya state in North East India. It has earned a reputation for being one of the cleanest villages in Asia. One of the most famous icons of Meghalaya is found here - the Nohwet Living Root Bridge. The bridge was created by weaving the roots of the Ficus Elastica tree around a framework and continuing this process for generations. These living root bridges are a staple of Khasi traditional architecture and were important for the villages in the steep valleys and mountains, helping the people connect with each other and travel to the plains to trade.

Tendulkar still holds the records for the most runs in Test and One-Day Internationals (ODIs), along with the unique achievement of scoring 100 international centuries.

Renowned for his exceptional skills and mastery of cricket, he entertained fans across the globe from 1989 to 2013. The Mumbai-born cricketer made his Test debut on November 15, 1989, at just 16 years old, and played his first ODI on December 18 of the same year.

Across 664 international appearances, he scored 34,357 runs at an average of 48.52, remaining the highest run-scorer in international cricket. His 100 centuries and 164 half-centuries remain unmatched in the sport's history.

Tendulkar was the first cricketer to score a double century in ODIs and played a record 200 Test matches. In ODIs, he accumulated 18,426 runs at an average of 44.83, including 49 centuries and 96 half-centuries.

In Tests, he amassed 15,921 runs at an average of 53.78, with 51 centuries and 68 fifties. A key member of India's ICC Cricket World Cup-winning squad in 2011, Tendulkar fulfilled his lifelong dream of lifting the prestigious trophy after making his World Cup debut in 1992.

From 2008 to 2013, he represented the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL), helping them clinch the title in the 2013 edition.

