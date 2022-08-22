Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar on Monday shared a throwback picture with mega star Chiranjeevi to wish him a very happy birthday. Tendulkar shared the picture on Twitter and he captioned the post as: "Happy birthday @KChiruTweets Garu. Wishing you a year full of great health, happiness and success." In the photo shared by Tendulkar, the former India captain can be seen wearing a black T-shirt and blue denim jeans.

Happy birthday @KChiruTweets Garu.

Wishing you a year full of great health, happiness and success! pic.twitter.com/LwBjsmop9B — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 22, 2022

The makers of actor Chiranjeevi's highly anticipated project GodFather released the teaser of the film ahead of the "Megastar's" 67th birthday. Making it the perfect birthday treat for all Chiranjeevi fans, the teaser - released in Telugu and Hindi - introduces a stellar cast in addition to the Chiranjeevi.

Joining the legend in the political thriller are Salman Khan, Nayanthara and Satya Dev, among others. The film, which is an official remake of the Malayalam blockbuster Lucifer, introduces Chiranjeevi as "The boss of the bosses. Our one and only GodFather." Knocking off two opponents at once and even using one of them as a makeshift chair are just some of the things that the Megastar pulls off with swag in the 1-minute 34 seconds teaser.

It was shared on Instagram by Chiranjeevi's son and RRR star Ram Charan who declared it the "teaser of the year." He wrote, "And the teaser of the year is here. Loved every bit of it. Make way for Megastar Chiranjeevi Konidela."

Tagging Salman Khan, Ram Charan added, "Salman Khan sir, you are just stunning." The teaser also revealed that the film will release during Dussehra, October 5.