Despite a great fight by the Australian cricket team in the ongoing first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, India are on top thanks to some tremendous performance from the senior players. Ravindra Jadeja has already scored a half-century and has taken a five-wicket haul. India captain Rohit Sharma has scored his ninth Test ton. Ravichandran Ashwin has also contributed with three wickets, which has seen him go past 450 wickets in the Test format. India great Sachin Tendulkar had a special name for the star trio after their latest exploits.

"RRR The trio of Rohit, Ravindra & Ravichandran have helped India get ahead in this Test. @ImRo45 has led from the front with his 100 while @ashwinravi99 & @imjadeja have got us important breakthroughs #INDvAUS," Tendulkar tweeted.





The trio of Rohit, Ravindra & Ravichandran have helped India get ahead in this Test.@ImRo45 has led from the front with his 100 while @ashwinravi99 & @imjadeja have got us important breakthroughs.#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/JTipYmxpKt — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 10, 2023

Talking about the first match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Skipper Rohit Sharma conjured one his most impressive Test hundreds under pressure against a quality Australian attack as India vaulted to a crucial 144-run lead in the series-opener after ending the day two at 321 for 7. Rohit (120) displayed class and composure of the highest order and in the process became the first Indian captain to have scored a century in all three formats.

While Rohit's ninth Test hundred is worth its weight in gold, Ravindra Jadeja's (66 not out) 18th half-century is also priceless. The all-rounder's knock will be equally important in the context of the game.

Sponsored by Vuukle

Jadeja once again showed his true worth by adding 61 runs for the sixth wicket with Rohit and another 81 runs for the unconquered eighth-wicket with Axar Patel (52 batting), who is also playing a fine hand.

It was a battle of attrition for Indian batters, especially Rohit and Jadeja with the home team putting on board 244 runs on the second day.

On a slow track where other batters found the run-scoring extremely difficult, the Indian captain was concentration-personified.

Featured Video Of The Day

Wish To Play For RCB In IPL: Rohan Mustafa