Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli are simply among the greatest players to have played the game of cricket. Both of them broke multiple records in international cricket, with the Test format being no exception. While Tendulkar called time on his international career in 2013, Kohli quit the longest format of the game last year. Both players batted mostly at number four during their careers in the red-ball game at the highest level. Former India batter Robin Uthappa was put on the spot when he was asked to choose one batter for the number four position in his all-time Test XI.

"Paaji number 4, Virat Kohli number 5. We will have to make space for him (Kohli)," Uthappa said in a video he shared on Instagram.

Robin Uthappa's all-time Test XI: Virender Sehwag, KL Rahul, Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Kapil Dev, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Zaheer Khan and Anil Kumble.

Since making his debut in 2008, Kohli has broken several records with the bat and taken Indian cricket to great heights. Not only in international cricket, but Kohli has also played a pivotal role in making Royal Challengers Bengaluru one of the most popular franchises in the IPL and has contributed significantly to their two title wins. However, there is another factor that sets Kohli apart from most players around the world: his fitness. Over the years, the right-handed batter has set a new benchmark for fitness and has become an inspiration for millions of fans.

Talking about Kohli's remarkable fitness and disciplined lifestyle, one should not forget that he comes from Delhi and was once, like many other Delhiites, a big-time foodie. From chole bhature to bread pakoda, and from paneer khurchan to cassata ice cream, the RCB star enjoyed all his favourite delicacies wholeheartedly before completely transforming himself into a fitness icon.

Legendary India batter Sachin Tendulkar once revealed the story of what inspired Kohli to leave behind his unhealthy habits and adopt a clean diet. In a video posted by the BCCI in 2022 on the occasion of Kohli's 100th Test match, Sachin shared an interesting incident from India's tour of Australia in 2011.

Sachin revealed that the team was in Canberra and that Kohli loved visiting a Thai restaurant in the city. One night, after a heavy meal, Kohli and Sachin were out for a walk when the young batter had a change of heart and decided to improve his lifestyle.

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