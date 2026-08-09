The Delhi Capitals (DC) might be undergoing a major coaching revamp, with India greats like Souav Ganguly and Yuvraj Singh spotted at a training camp in Bengaluru. The presence of the two former India superstars at the Just Cricket Academy has added immense weight to reports suggesting the Delhi franchise is set to undergo a major overhaul in the backroom. While Ganguly has long been associated with the franchise in different roles, Yuvraj's name has gained quite some prominence over the last few years, since his role as a mentor for India opener Abhishek Sharma became public.

During the hands-on sessions, Yuvraj Singh was seen stationed directly behind the nets, offering technical advice, monitoring power-hitting mechanics, and mentoring emerging domestic batters. Meanwhile, Ganguly, who has previously held high-profile administrative and advisory roles within the franchise, took a broader view of squad planning. Former India leg-spinner Amit Mishra was also present, actively evaluating local bowling talent and assisting with overall session management.

Although Delhi Capitals have not yet released an official statement regarding specific job titles, reports indicate that Ganguly will oversee strategic operations as head of cricket, while Yuvraj is set to make his debut as an IPL batting mentor.

The prospective appointment of Yuvraj follows his successful informal mentorship of prominent international batters, including Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma, both of whom have praised his tactical insights and aggressive batting mindset.

With JSW assuming operational control for the next cycle, sweeping changes to the support staff and long-term player acquisition strategy are expected as the franchise aims to secure its maiden IPL title.

Combining Ganguly's administrative leadership with Yuvraj's modern T20 perspective signals a decisive new chapter for Delhi Capitals, leaving supporters eager to see how this legendary pairing shapes the team's future performance.

The franchise has also sealed the return of local star Rishabh Pant from Lucknow Super Giants ahead of the new season.

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