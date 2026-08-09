Sachin Tendulkar is the best batter to have ever played the game, and there are very few who doubt that. Even for Australia's pace bowling legend Brett Lee, that remains the case. However, when it comes to picking the greatest cricketer of all time (GOAT), Lee has another name in mind. For him, while there is no denying Tendulkar's prowess with the bat, it is Jacques Kallis, the South African icon, who is the ultimate GOAT in the sport. Speaking on the Beer Biceps podcast, Lee doffed his hat to Tendulkar, admitting that there has not been a better batter to play the sport. Yet, when evaluating all-round skills, it is Kallis who tops the charts for him.

"I've always said that I think that the best batsman to ever play the game is Sachin Tendulkar. But the best cricketer is Jacques Kallis. He's got the best numbers in the world. If you look at his stats, the stats don't lie. He's incredible."

Lee and Kallis were rivals on the international circuit, but they became teammates for a brief period in the Indian Premier League. Kallis played 56 matches for Kolkata Knight Riders between 2011 and 2014, while Lee featured for the franchise from 2011 to 2013.

During the podcast, Lee recalled how incredibly calm Kallis remained before going out to bat, regardless of the situation.

"But to be alongside as a teammate and to watch him prepare for a game, his heart rate was about 30 beats a minute before going out to bat as he was chilled out. So relaxed," Lee said.

"The way I'd watch him get changed, he'd put his gear on, his batting gear, and he'd put his left sock on first, his other sock would go in his mouth. Same thing every single day," Lee recalled.

In terms of all-round skills, Kallis' numbers were simply exceptional. He scored 13,289 runs in Test cricket at an average of 55.37 (45 centuries) and took 292 wickets at an average of 32.65, alongside claiming 200 catches. In ODIs, he scored 11,579 runs at an average of 44.36 (17 centuries) and picked up 273 wickets at an average of 31.79.

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