South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada believes playing the ICC Cricket World Cup on home soil next year will not bring additional pressure on the Proteas; instead, it will prove to be an opportunity to 'defend this fortress' and clinch their first 50-over World Cup title. South Africa will co-host the 14th edition of the 50-over World Cup with Zimbabwe and Namibia in 2027, with expectations high following the team's impressive performances across formats in recent years. The Proteas secured their maiden ICC World Test Championship title in 2025 after defeating Australia at Lord's, while they have also shown consistency in the limited-overs formats.

However, Rabada does not believe those achievements, combined with the pressure of playing in front of home supporters, will weigh heavily on the team.

“Well, I think there's a lot more to it at the moment with us hosting it. It's almost like freedom as well. I don't feel the pressure of us playing at home and feeling the need to win it,” Rabada told the ICC at the official Cricket World Cup 2027 venue and brand announcement event in Johannesburg.

“It's almost like, we're at home, and we're going to defend this fortress. And that's what it means to me. It's about representing the badge,” he added.

Rabada, who featured in South Africa's 2019 and 2023 World Cup campaigns, is also drawing inspiration from one of cricket's most iconic moments.

The fast bowler recalled Pakistan great Wasim Akram's match-winning spell in the 1992 World Cup final against England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), where the left-armer produced a decisive burst to help Pakistan secure their maiden World Cup title.

“One World Cup moment from the past that I'll never forget, because I'm a bowler, I'm going to go to the bowlers' club, was Wasim Akram against England in the final. Him just cleaning up (the stumps) and putting on a show to take it home for his country and showing the passion and the skill. He was fast, had so much skill, and just had this presence, this heightened energy about him that he was there to play,” Rabada said.

The 31-year-old believes South Africa's recent success has also strengthened the team's belief that it can handle the pressure of major knockout matches.

“We've shown that we can go and play in finals and in the semi-finals. It's just about that last step. So the confidence is there. The belief is most definitely there, just about going that one extra step,” he said.

South Africa have reached the semi-finals of the 50-over World Cup on four occasions but are yet to win the title. With the 2027 tournament taking place in their own backyard, the Proteas will look to complete the final step and lift the trophy.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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