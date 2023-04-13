Having idolised him as a youngster, former India batter Virender Sehwag formed an excellent opening partnership with the legendary Sachin Tendulkar. Both Sehwag and Tendulkar played a crucial role in India's World Cup triumph on home soil in 2011. Over the years, both Sehwag and Tendulkar have shared plenty of anecdotes from their time together on and off the field. In a video shared on Twitter, Sehwag has now shared another interesting tale, involving Tendulkar.

It is well known that Sehwag had a habit of humming songs while batting as doing the same would enhance his confidence.

Sehwag revealed that during the 2011 World Cup game against South Africa, Tendulkar got irritated with his habit and actually hit him with the bat.

"We were playing against South Africa in 2011 World Cup. I was singing songs while batting and he was also in good touch that time. He had a habit of talking between overs, but I wasn't talking at all. I was only singing because that helps me concentrate. This continued for three overs. After fourth over, he came from behind and hit me with a bat. He said, 'tujhe Kishore Kumar bana dunga agar aise hi gaane gaata raha (I'll go crazy if you keep singing songs like this)," Sehwag recalled in a video uploaded by Star Sports.

"I was like, 'we are batting so good. What's there to talk, let's keep it going!'. In 20 overs, we scored around 140-150 that time. When the over gets finished, he wants to talk about bowlers and their tactics... basically the cricketing things. But I don't care about that at all," he added.

Speaking of the match, Sehwag had scored 73, while Tendulkar smashed a century (111) as the pair collected 142 runs for the opening wicket.

However, India suffered a collapse in the middle and were restricted to 296.

In reply, South Africa chased down the target with two balls to spare.

For the record, it was India's only defeat during the tournament.