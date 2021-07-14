Legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar on Wednesday took to Instagram to share a video of him trying out different styles with his beard and moustache. "Gone in 30 seconds. Nothing lasts forever," he captioned the video. In the clip, Tendulkar can be seen with a stubble. Few seconds in, he changes to a French beard. Still not satisfied, he switches to a handlebar moustache with a goatee. He then eventually settles for a clean shaven look. "I prefer the clean shave... what about you?" he wrote in his post.

Tendulkar's former teammate Vinod Kambli -- who played with him right from his school team to the Indian national team -- commented on his post. "Chabuk Master Blaster," he wrote.

Fans agreed with Tendulkar on his style of choice.

"Last wala look superbbb hai sir," one user commented.

"15 years younger," wrote another.

"The last look _ forever favourite," another fan commented with a heart emoji.

"Clean shave is our Tendulkar always," wrote another with a flurry of emojis.

The post garnered over 340,000 likes on Instagram.

Sachin and Kambli, in a much-fabled story from the annals of Indian cricket, were trained by the same coach, played for the same school team and then played together for India. The two had burst into the spotlight when they had put up a historic partnership of 664 runs with individual scores of 326 not out (Tendulkar) and 349 not out (Kambli) for Shardashram Vidyamandir against St Xavier's High School in the Haris Shield semi-final in February 1988.