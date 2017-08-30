 
Sachin, Sehwag Lead Congratulations After Bangladesh Score First Test Win Over Australia

Updated: 30 August 2017 16:22 IST

Bangladesh scored their first-ever Test win over Australia at Mirpur on Wednesday.

With this result Bangladesh have now taken a 1-0 lead in the two-match series. © AFP

Bangladesh put up a stellar show and scripted history as they beat Australia by 20 runs on the fourth day of the first Test match at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka, on Wednesday. This was Bangladesh's first-ever Test victory against Australia. Just after the victory, Twitter was flooded with congratulatory messages, applauding Bangladesh's spectacular show in the opening Test.

Sachin Tendulkar called Bangladesh's performance 'inspiring'. The cricketer legend took tweeted his wishes for Bangladesh, saying: "2 upsets in 2 days! Inspiring performance by @BCBtigers! Test cricket is thriving #BANvAUS".

Several other cricketers, including Virender Sehwag and Harbhajan Singh, also congratulated the Bangladeshis.

All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan took five wickets for 85 runs to help the hosts bowl out Australia for 244 shortly into the second session on the fourth day.

David Warner top scored with 112 for the tourists, who were chasing a target of 265 after bowling out Bangladesh for 221 in the second innings. From 158 for 2, Australia slipped to 199 for 8. Lower-order batsmen Pat Cummins (33 not out) and Nathan Lyon (12) then tried to stabilise the innings but Taijul Islam removed Lyon to seal the issue.

Man of the Match Shakib took ten wickets and also scored 84 runs in the first innings.

(With AFP inputs)

 

Highlights
  • Bangladesh beat Australia by 20 runs
  • Bangladesh lead 2-match series 1-0
  • Man of the Match Shakib took ten wickets
