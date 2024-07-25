After months of specualtion, Gautam Gambhir's appointment as head coach of the Indian team was made official earlier this month by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Gambhir, who replaced Rahul Dravid at the helm, is already in Sri Lanka with the Indian team for the upcoming white-ball tour. Gambhir was one of the two candidates interviewed for the role by BCCI's COC, following his successful stint as mentor of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The likes of Ricky Ponting, Justin Langer, Mahela Jayawardene, and Stephen Fleming, were also reportedly in the race.

However, the BCCI's priority was always an Indian. While Gambhir's appointment was made official on July 9, after Rahul Dravid's contract came to an end, former India pacer Ashish Nehra was also floating in the media.

During a recent interaction, Nehra has opened up about why he didn't apply. The 45-year-old insisted that his children are young, and he was not in the mood to travel for nine months.

"Meri abhi kabhi us tareh soch nahi gayi hai. My kids are young. GG ke bacche bhi abhi young hai par sabki soch alag alag hoti hai, toh I am very happy where I am. I am not in the mood to travel for nine months (I never thought about it. My children are still young. Gautam Gambhir also has young children, but everyone has different ideas. That's why I am happy where I am. I am not in the mood to travel for nine months)," Nehra told Sports Today.

Meanwhile, Gambhir also confirmed the names of two assistant coaches that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has approved.

Though the complete list of coaches will be confirmed only after the Sri Lanka tour, Gambhir is happy to see the board agreeing to most of his demands as the head coach of the Indian team.

During a media briefing, Gambhir revealed that his former Kolkata Knight Riders mates, Ryan Ten Doeschate and Abhishek Nayar have joined him as assistant coaches.

"This is going to be the crux of the support staff. As I said, we still have one month after the Sri Lanka tour. We will try and finalise after the Sri Lanka tour. But, I have worked with people like Abhishek Nayar, Ryan Ten Doeschate very closely. In the last two months, especially in the IPL, I have enjoyed working with them. They are thorough professionals. Hope Ryan and Abhishek can have a successful stint.

"Hopefully, we can have a successful tenure as coaches. I am really looking forward to work with the rest of the other guys as well. I have had some really good feedback from the players about the other guys. I am really looking forward to working with them. My experience and learning have been been very simple," Gambhir said.